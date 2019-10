DELHI:

* Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at India-Korea business forum (1000 hrs) * IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney at Bhashantara 2019 (1000 hrs)

* Road transport and highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event (1100 hrs)

MUMBAI:

* Bandhan Bank earnings press meet (1200 hrs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)