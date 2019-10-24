Hero MotoCorp falls nearly 2 pc on weak Q2 earnings

The scrip of Hero MotoCorp on Thursday fell by nearly 2 percent after the company reported a 10 percent decline in consolidated net profit in September ended the quarter. It declined 1.55 percent to Rs 2,670.05 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dipped 1.61 percent to Rs 2,669.20. The company's earnings came in post-market hours on Wednesday.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Wednesday reported a 10 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 883.78 crore in the quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 981.99 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 7,660.60 crore as compared to Rs 9,168.24 crore in the year-ago period, a decline of 16.44 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)