Torrent Pharma shares gain over 4 pc as Q2 net profit rises

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals jumped over 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 36.31 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The company's scrip gained 4.33 percent to Rs 1,753.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 4.41 percent to Rs 1,754.50. Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 36.31 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore for the September quarter on robust sales in the domestic market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,005 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,894 crore for the same period last year.

