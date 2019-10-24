Shoppers Stop drops nearly 3 pc on Q2 net loss

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Thursday dropped nearly 3 percent after the retail chain firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.17 crore in the second quarter ended September. The scrip of the company declined 2.46 percent to Rs 383.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 2.80 percent to Rs 383.45. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 11.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell 0.85 percent to Rs 884.50 crore during the period under review as against Rs 892.14 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Commenting on the results Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Rajiv Suri said, "Whilst, the quarter has been muted due to a subdued economy affecting our like-to-like (LTL) sales (-1 percent), we have increased efficiencies keeping our LTL operating costs below that of the last year."

