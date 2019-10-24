International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Guar gum futures up on firm demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 24-10-2019 13:28 IST
Guar gum futures up on firm demand

Guar gum prices advanced by Rs 89 to Rs 7,516 per five quintal in futures trade on Thursday as investors created fresh bets on firm spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for November rose by Rs 89, or 1.2 per cent, to Rs 7,516 per five quintal with an open interest of 44,770 lots.

Besides, guar gum for December delivery advanced by Rs 89, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 7,621 per five quintal with an open interest of 19,450 lots. Restricted arrivals from growing regions aided the rise in guar gum future prices, traders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019