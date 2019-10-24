Guar gum futures up on firm demand

Guar gum prices advanced by Rs 89 to Rs 7,516 per five quintal in futures trade on Thursday as investors created fresh bets on firm spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for November rose by Rs 89, or 1.2 per cent, to Rs 7,516 per five quintal with an open interest of 44,770 lots.

Besides, guar gum for December delivery advanced by Rs 89, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 7,621 per five quintal with an open interest of 19,450 lots. Restricted arrivals from growing regions aided the rise in guar gum future prices, traders said.

