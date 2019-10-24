Malaysia, India should resolve differences 'amicably', says Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia should resolve its differences with India "amicably" as it is important for the country's economy, top Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim has said, amidst strained diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's controversial statement on Kashmir. Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly last month, Mohamad alleged that India has “invaded and occupied” Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue, drawing strong reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Criticising Mahathir's remarks, an Indian trade body on Monday asked its members to boycott Malaysian palm oil. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Malaysian parliamentarian and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader Ibrahim said, "He (Mahathir) was probably presenting the sentiments of some in the country, but we have to find a way to solve this amicably because it's important for our economy."

The PKR is the largest party in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition. The prime minister is known to be "very consistent with his views", the 72-year-old leader said in reply to a question on if Mahathir's remark was too harsh and he should apologise for it, the Malay Mail reported.

A defiant Mahathir on Tuesday said he stands by his remarks on Kashmir, asserting that he speaks his mind and does not retract and change. Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Parliament, the 94-year-old leader said, "We felt that the people of Kashmir had benefited from the resolution of the United Nations, and all we are saying is that we should all abide, not just India and Pakistan, but even the United States of America and other countries. We speak out our minds and we don't retract and change."

"Otherwise, what's the good of having the UN?" he questioned. Defending the premier, Malaysia's Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Raja Kamarul Bahrin on Wednesday said, "I don't think he was wrong in trying to stand up for the weak, as we did for Yemen, which should not be attacked by the superpowers."

"We will no longer continue the policy in which Malaysia is a third-world country that needs to be propped up by bigger countries," the minister was quoted as saying by the Free Malaysia Today. "The economy", Bahrin said, "is not everything...It is important to find a balance between economic concerns and standing up for what is right."

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar earlier this month said India and Malaysia have traditionally enjoyed good and friendly ties and “we deeply regret these comments since they are not based on facts”. According to official data, Malaysia last year exported palm oil worth some USD 1.65 billion to India.

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has advised its members to avoid purchasing palm oil from Malaysia till the Indian government clarifies its stand on bilateral ties with Kuala Lumpur after Prime Minister Mahatir's Kashmir statements.

