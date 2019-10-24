International Development News
Development News Edition

Another Award-Winning Year for MatchCraft

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Monica
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:31 IST
Another Award-Winning Year for MatchCraft

 At the SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) Local Search Summit Conference held in Lisbon, Portugal, MatchCraft was awarded a Silver Industry Excellence Award in the "Sales and Marketing Automation" category, for their "Performance Notifications" product. 

The Performance Notifications product aids in the investigation and resolution of campaign problems on any of the ad networks (Google, Bing, Facebook) supported on MatchCraft's proprietary platform AdVantage. It provides a dashboard that can serve as a "to-do list" for campaigns that need attention and tools for investigating and resolving campaign problems.

This is the fourth time MatchCraft was recognized and awarded at the conference.

The SIINDA conference is Europe's most prestigious local search event. SIINDA's Industry Excellence Awards honor member companies that have proven to be innovative, customer-centric and results-oriented. The independent judging panel was a mix of media professors and industry experts from across the European continent.

"MatchCraft's focus is and has always been on providing best-in-class solutions to our reseller & agency clients. We greatly value our partnership with SIINDA and thank them for yet again recognizing our efforts in the local advertising space," said Sandy Lohr, MatchCraft's CEO.

About SIINDA

SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) is the leading Europe based non-profit association bringing together companies in the search (digital, mobile, print, vertical directories and platforms), information, and telecommunication sectors as well as businesses providing "on-demand" services. They have global members and SIINDA's Media Tech conference explores everything from what the Cloud means for Local Search, to data security and why location matters with perspectives on cross-media advertising. Attendees include some of Europe's greatest digital companies and minds.

About MatchCraft 

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India, and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, or visit www.MatchCraft.com

Contact: info@matchcraft.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016348/SIINDA_2019_AWARD.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/428589/MatchCraft_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy. The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesnt lower the Rate and even, ideall...

UN refugee agency expresses concern at Greek asylum plans

The United Nations refugees agency UNHCR expressed concern on Thursday about Greek proposals to overhaul laws affecting asylum seekers, saying they could weaken the protection of refugees. Greece has adopted a tougher stance on migration si...

'Chaos map' charts global deaths from water, food and fuel disruption

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the planet warms, deadly conflicts over water, food and fuel shortages and price hikes for those essentials are expected to start increasing dramatically, including in re...

Wildfire roars through California wine country

A fast-moving wildfire roared through California wine country early Thursday, as authorities warned of the imminent danger of more fires across much of the Golden State. The Kincade fire in Sonoma County kicked up Wednesday night, quickly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019