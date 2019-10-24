Wipro to revitalise first men's deo soap in India

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCLG) has decided to revitalise 'Aramusk', the oldest men's deodorant soap brand in the country, and plans to relaunch it in January next year, a top company official said on Thursday. The Azim Premji-controlled FMCG company has given a fresh impetus on the brand, once owned by the erstwhile Calcutta Chemicals, and this may also help the firm to double its revenue from the eastern region in the coming years, the official said.

"We are currently re-engineering the brand and will relaunch it with all new fresh look in personal care. The brand will be extended in new categories," WCCLG Chief Executive (Consumer Care-India) Anil Chugh told reporters here. The company will relaunch the brand with wider product lines targeting larger population even as it was restricted mostly in West Bengal, the northeast region and some parts in UP, he said.

The brand will be extended in grooming products including pocket deodorant, Chugh said. Of USD one billion revenue, the contribution from the east is "low" but the company looks to take it to at least 10 -15 per cent in the coming years, Chugh said.

Despite its flagship brand, Santoor, crossing Rs 2,000 crore mark in sales, the company has been aggressive on acquisitions of personal care brands in India and South-East Asian countries. "We have done 11 acquisitions in 12 years both in India and Asian countries, Chugh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)