International Development News
Development News Edition

Wipro to revitalise first men's deo soap in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:09 IST
Wipro to revitalise first men's deo soap in India
Image Credit: Flickr

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCLG) has decided to revitalise 'Aramusk', the oldest men's deodorant soap brand in the country, and plans to relaunch it in January next year, a top company official said on Thursday. The Azim Premji-controlled FMCG company has given a fresh impetus on the brand, once owned by the erstwhile Calcutta Chemicals, and this may also help the firm to double its revenue from the eastern region in the coming years, the official said.

"We are currently re-engineering the brand and will relaunch it with all new fresh look in personal care. The brand will be extended in new categories," WCCLG Chief Executive (Consumer Care-India) Anil Chugh told reporters here. The company will relaunch the brand with wider product lines targeting larger population even as it was restricted mostly in West Bengal, the northeast region and some parts in UP, he said.

The brand will be extended in grooming products including pocket deodorant, Chugh said. Of USD one billion revenue, the contribution from the east is "low" but the company looks to take it to at least 10 -15 per cent in the coming years, Chugh said.

Despite its flagship brand, Santoor, crossing Rs 2,000 crore mark in sales, the company has been aggressive on acquisitions of personal care brands in India and South-East Asian countries. "We have done 11 acquisitions in 12 years both in India and Asian countries, Chugh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Twitter tumbles as 'bugs' hit revenue growth

Twitter shares plunged Thursday after reporting glitches that impacted its ad-targeting ability, pulling down revenue growth in the past quarter. Profit for the third quarter was USD 37 million, a sharp drop from last year when the online m...

Russian delegation visits naval base in Kochi

Russian delegation visits naval base in Kochi Kochi, Oct 24 PTIA three-member delegation from the Russian Federation Navy RUFN visited the Naval base here and held discussions with senior Navy officials on areas of mutual interest, ...

Bypoll results recognition of people's support to LDF govt:CM

A visibly happy Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the by-election results were a recognition and support of people towards the Left-ruling government and hit out at BJP, saying the state rejected the poisonous idea of ...

Former DU professor SAR Geelani who was arrested in Parliament attack case dies

Former Delhi University professor S A R Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said.He passed away on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019