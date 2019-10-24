International Development News
HGS Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Social Media Customer Care

 Frost & Sullivan has recognized HGS, a global leader in business process management, with its 2019 Award for Customer Service Leadership. According to the Frost & Sullivan market analysis, HGS' unique HGS EPIC™ social care program sets it apart in the competitive customer care landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016435/HGS_Award.jpg

Click here to download the full report: https://info.teamhgs.com/Frost-and-SullivanReport?utm_source=frostpr

"HGS has developed an industry-leading social media and employee recruitment model," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The company has built a world-class talent profile for hiring the agents best suited for social media work. The profile and recruitment model are both clear competitive differentiators."

HGS EPIC™ is the trademarked brand for the company's social care offering. HGS EPIC™ (Engage, Protect, Inform, Create) is an acronym describing the HGS approach to social care and online reputation management. HGS EPIC™ is a philosophy that supports efficient management of social media at large scale to build a positive brand image. The unique solution combines industry leading platforms and artificial intelligence with operating playbooks proven through hundreds of thousands of worker-hours supporting social media programs for the world's largest brands.

"Our team works to create memorable experiences and lasting impressions that help build brand affinity and loyalty throughout the entire consumer journey," said Andrew Kokes, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, HGS. "At HGS, we are deeply committed to our role in building positive reputation and serving as empathetic problem-solvers who empower our clients by being brilliant at the basics and driving results consistently. We're excited to accept this award for our HGS EPIC™ social care, and will continue to seek ways to use our intelligent innovation and expertise to create industry-leading solutions and deliver quality service."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovations, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan:
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contacts:

Frost & Sullivan
Lindsey Whitaker
+1 210 477 8469
lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

