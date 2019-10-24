Lebanon banks to remain closed on Friday - statement
Lebanon's banks will remain closed on Friday due to safety concerns amid nationwide protests but will reopen as soon as the situation stabilizes, the country's banking association said on Thursday.
In a statement carried on Lebanon's state news agency, Lebanon's Banking Association said: "Bank operations will be limited to providing wages of customers and employees at the end of the current month through ATMs."
Also Read: Half a dozen public sector banks cut lending rates by up to 0.25 pc
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)