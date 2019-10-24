Sailesh assumes charge as secretary in Department of Public Enterprises

Sailesh on Thursday assumed charge as secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises here, an official statement said. Prior to this, he served as secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The Department of Public Enterprises is the nodal department for all central PSUs and formulates policy pertaining to them. It lays down policy guidelines on performance improvement and evaluation, autonomy and financial delegation and personnel management in central public sector enterprises. Sailesh belongs to Indian Administrative Service, 1985-batch, Assam-Meghalaya (RR), the statement said.

He had earlier served as Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Prior to that, he was posted as additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sailesh has also worked in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Heavy Industries and Ministries of Power and External Affairs.

He has served as Principal Secretary, Home and Political in the Government of Assam during 2012-14. Sailesh holds a Master's Degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. He has also done Post Graduation in Management from MDI, Gurgaon. He is an alumnus of Graduate Research Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), Tokyo, Japan where he did his Master's in International Development Studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)