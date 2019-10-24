International Development News
Zoomlion's LH3350-120 Breaks World Record as the Largest Internal Climbing Luffing Tower Crane

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, has set a new world record with the world's largest crane, the LH3350-120, which came off the assembly line on October 16. The LH3350-120 is a super-heavy internal climbing luffingtower crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 120 tons, the equivalent of 17 adult elephants.

"The launch of the LH3350-120, the world's largest internal climbing luffing tower crane, marks a milestone in Zoomlion's mastery of core technologies in luffing tower cranes. The new lead achieved by Zoomlion, will lead the Chinese construction machinery industry to a new level, further expanding the influence and competitiveness of Chinese brands in the global tower crane market," said Tang Shaofang, Assistant President of Zoomlion and General Manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Co..

The international luffing tower crane market has seen growing demand for larger products. Mega sized internal climbing tower cranes have become the power player in super high-rise building constructions as they are capable of lifting substantial weight at height while excelling in obstacle avoidance.

The LH3350-120 model highlights efficiency and cost-effectiveness:

  • With a lifting speed of 100m/min, it guarantees working efficiency while being capable of ensuring accuracy at a minimum rate of 8.5mm/s;
  • It has a 73-metre internal climbing shaft, a new world record for the industry.
  • It reduces construction costs by 35 percent by decreasing the climbing frequency at an altitude of 600 meters in super high-rise building constructions;
  • Compared to similar products, the LH3350-120 has a cross-sectional area of 3.25m x 3.25m, which improves adaptability in narrower construction conditions.

In addition, the 120-ton giant is more convenient and efficient to assemble, disassemble and transport – courtesy of the model's trussed balance boom connected to an upper bearing and standard knot positioning pin shaft and bolted connection.

The LH3350-120 also features core intelligent and networked technologies such as electro-hydraulic proportional control, hydraulic drive and remote management.

The groundbreaking product can also be customized, for more details on customization, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/channel/SalesAndServices.html.

"As the rate of urbanization continues to increase, super high-rise buildings that serve as city landmarks will become the norm. As more and more daring architectural dreams are thought off, Zoomlion will be on hand to make those dreams a reality," said Tang.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017032/Zoomlion_LH3350_120.jpg

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hundreds told to flee, almost 200,000 without power in California wildfires

California emergency officials on Thursday ordered hundreds of people to evacuate a historic wine country town north of San Francisco, and nearly 200,000 were without power in the state, as a growing wildfire spread in Sonoma County. Driven...

UPDATE 2-Macron proposes Atos chief as French EU commissioner

France has proposed Atos chief executive Thierry Breton as its candidate for head of industrial policy at the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Thursday after his first choice was rejected by EU lawmakers.Breton...

Top banking official: operations to fully resume when Lebanon crisis ends

A senior Lebanese banking official said on Thursday that he hoped the countrys political crisis would end soon and that banking operations would fully resume when it does. Once normalcy is restored, we are very confident that we can resume ...

UPDATE 1-Tesla overtakes GM as most valuable U.S. automaker, short sellers burned

Tesla Inc shares soared 17 on Thursday after the electric carmaker surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks promise of a profit in the third quarter, even as doubts remained about its long-term prospects. Tr...
