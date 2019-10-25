DataTorque wins contract to improve Guyana’s Tax System

Following a competitive international tender, DataTorque has won the contract to improve revenue mobilization and tax administration for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

DataTorque's modern, fit for purpose tax system will replace the GRA's current tax system allowing them to comprehensively automate its tax administration.

"DataTorque is proud to be helping the GRA to modernize their tax system so they can fund essential public services and infrastructure," said Bill Chatwin, Managing Director.

"Our system will make it easier for the GRA to expand its tax base, particularly with a growing oil and gas industry. It will enable GRA to provide greater online self-service options to taxpayers and greater surety around their tax obligations. These tools are crucial for growing the Government's revenue."

Guyana's tax reform goals include promoting compliance through education and delivering quality services with responsible enforcement programs for the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana.

The contract is the first for DataTorque in South America and follows successful existing partnerships in the Caribbean region with governments in The Bahamas, Barbados, and Haiti.

"We are committed to this region and our team is now enjoying working with our partners in Guyana so we can assist them to achieve their tax reform goals. For us it's about collective success - working together to provide our tax reform expertise and best of breed technology, to contribute to the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana," said Bill Chatwin.

DataTorque is a New Zealand technology business born of a simple understanding that when everyone contributes, everyone benefits. Founded in 1994 its taxation, customs, and transport systems are trusted by governments in Africa, The Americas, Europe, and the Pacific to collect billions of dollars of public revenue, so their countries can continue to advance. It's a story of collective success.