International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, sterling falter as Brexit, growth anxiety sap confidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 09:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, sterling falter as Brexit, growth anxiety sap confidence
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares wobbled on Friday as investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of key central bank policy meetings next week against the backdrop of slowing global growth, while sterling extended its slide on a fresh bout of Brexit anxiety.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down just 0.03%, giving up small gains early in the day. Chinese blue chips were up by less than 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4%. Shares in South Korea were also treading water.

Japan's Nikkei was a touch lower, while the Australian share market was a rare bright spot, adding 0.66% following on from gains on Wall Street. The British pound, which had fallen 0.51% on Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a general election on Dec. 12, extended its slide, edging down 0.07% to $1.2841.

Johnson conceded on Thursday for the first time that he would not meet his "do or die" deadline to leave the European Union next week. The continued uncertainty over Brexit comes against the backdrop of persistently sluggish global growth.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments also declined, in a sign that business investment remains soft. A Reuters poll of economists in recent weeks showed that most think a steeper decline in global growth is more likely than a synchronized recovery, despite central bank easing.

In his last meeting as president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi left ECB policy and guidance unchanged but advised his successor to "never give up" on propping up the eurozone economy in the face of a worsening outlook. The major focus for investors is next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting at which it's almost certain to cut interest rates for a third time this year.

"It's less about the Fed going to cut, it's more about if they're going to signal the pace, the magnitude of cuts", said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore. Investors will also scrutinise a raft of data that will follow the Fed decision, he said. "It's really all about next week."

The Bank of Japan is also set to meet for a two-day meeting ending Oct. 31. The decision is expected to be a close call, though sources told Reuters the BOJ is leaning towards keeping monetary policy steady amid relatively stable markets and a lull in U.S.-China trade tensions. On Wall Street, strong quarterly results from Microsoft and PayPal helped lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which closed up 0.81% at 8,185.80.

The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.19% on the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.11% lower at 26,805.53, weighed down by 3M after the company cut its full-year earnings forecast. Overall, however, investors remain cautious despite the gains in risk assets in recent weeks, supported by apparent progress in Brexit negotiations and China-U.S. trade talks.

"On the whole, we conclude that we have not entered into a new 'risk on' phase from a broader trend perspective just yet," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Dominion Securities. Investors are also nervous ahead of a summit in Chile where U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to finalize a partial trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Rattling confidence was a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, which criticized China's handling of the Hong Kong protests and its treatment of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region. Those comments sent the S&P 500 index briefly lower. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.7537% on Friday compared with its U.S. close of 1.766% on Thursday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, was at 1.5737%, down from a U.S. close of 1.582%.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates had helped to lift gold prices, but the precious metal was lower on Friday, losing 0.05% to $1,502.43 per ounce. The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 108.65 and the euro was little changed on the day at $1.1101.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, nudged 0.07% higher to 97.701. Oil prices were lower after rising on Thursday on a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and the hopes for market-supporting actions by OPEC and its allies.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 0.57% to $55.91 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.55% to $61.33 per barrel.

Also Read: Violence and intimidation is wholly unacceptable: Boris Johnson on Kashmir protests on Diwali

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at Saturday Night Live next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.He will be pulling...

Clippers roll, ruin Warriors’ debut in new home

The Los Angeles Clippers scored the first 14 points in the regular-season history of the Golden State Warriors new home, the Chase Center in San Francisco, and rode balanced scoring to a front-running, 141-122 romp over the five-time defend...

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer King Princess releases debut album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Young maestro takes baton as Israel Philharmonics Zubin Mehta ends 50-year tenureZubin Mehta was only 25 years old when he first conducted the Israel Philharmonic. Over half a cent...

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come. The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019