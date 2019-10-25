InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of budget carrier IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Friday tumbled 7 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter. On the BSE, it dropped 6.98 percent to Rs 1,550.

On the NSE, the company's scrip tumbled 6.84 percent to Rs 1,551. After market hours on Thursday, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

The company had a loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the same period a year ago. According to a release, InterGlobe Aviation's total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 8,539.8 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,514.1 crore.

