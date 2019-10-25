SBI shares jump over 8 pc as Q2 profit surges

Shares of State Bank of India jumped over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported nearly a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip zoomed 8.10 per cent to Rs 284 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 8.24 per cent to Rs 284.15. The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported nearly a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank's net profit was Rs 576.46 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal. Its total income of the entire SBI group rose to Rs 89,347.91 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.

The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 7.19 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 9.95 per cent a year ago.

