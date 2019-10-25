International Development News
Development News Edition

SBI shares jump over 8 pc as Q2 profit surges

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:36 IST
SBI shares jump over 8 pc as Q2 profit surges
The bank has the largest network of 22,088 branches in India Image Credit: ANI

Shares of State Bank of India jumped over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported nearly a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip zoomed 8.10 per cent to Rs 284 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 8.24 per cent to Rs 284.15. The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported nearly a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank's net profit was Rs 576.46 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal. Its total income of the entire SBI group rose to Rs 89,347.91 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.

The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 7.19 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 9.95 per cent a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

OKEx Announces New Partnership with Klaytn - Kakao Corporation's Blockchain Project as Ecosystem Partner

OKExwww.okex.com, the world-leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined Klaytn, a global public blockchain project backed by Kakao Corporation, as an Ecosystem Partner. Such partnership aims to drive...

Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past

With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised unconditional support by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician accused in a case of abetment to suicide. Kanda t...

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019