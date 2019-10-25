International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Muted data and Brexit woes douse stocks rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Muted data and Brexit woes douse stocks rally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Geopolitical tensions, muted economic data, and mixed earnings stymied global stocks and weighed on crude oil prices on Friday with sterling hovering just above one-week lows amid a new bout of Brexit anxiety. European stock markets opened broadly softer with the pan-regional STOXX 600 slipping 0.3%, with Germany's DAX eased 0.1% while Britain's FTSE fell 0.4%.

Losses were led by the food and beverage sector weighed after the world's largest beer maker by Anheuser-Busch InBev tumbled 9% on disappointing quarterly profit and a glum outlook as the earnings season rumbled on. Meanwhile, lackluster data did little to quell underlying concerns over the health of the global economy. Germany's Ifo business climate came in broadly unchanged while the mood among consumers in the block's largest economy fell to its lowest in three years heading into November as job losses in the auto and financial sector made shoppers more pessimistic about the outlook for Europe's biggest economy.

"We may have reached the bottom in the eurozone, but there is still uncertainty that is troublesome in the U.S. Many accounts will be waiting for the Fed," said Cyril Regnat, a fixed-income strategist at Natixis, referring to next week's meeting of the U.S. central bank with markets pricing a 90% chance of a rate cut. The losses in Europe follow a mixed performance in Asia where Japan's Nikkei finished up 0.2% and Chinese blue-chips gained 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.28%.

U.S. futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street following a mixed Thursday, which saw strong quarterly results from Microsoft and PayPal lift the Nasdaq 0.8% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% after 3M slashed its full-year earnings outlook. Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc shares will be in focus after the company on Thursday forecast revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations on fierce competition and rising costs from its plan to speed up delivery times globally

Trade talks are also back in focus with the U.S. and Chinese trade officials due to discuss plans for China to buy more U.S. farm products while Beijing in return will request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. The two sides are working to try to agree on a text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, in time for him to sign it with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile. Though there are still large gaps to bridge.

However, a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, which criticized China's handling of the Hong Kong protests and its treatment of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region, did jangle nerves. "Geopolitical concerns such as the global trade war are keeping investor optimism in check," said Paula Polito, client strategy officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, adding the firm's latest survey had found that investors had opted to raise their holdings of cash well above usual levels.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that most think a steeper decline in global growth is more likely than a synchronized recovery, despite central bank easing. In his last meeting as president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi left ECB policy and guidance unchanged but advised his successor to "never give up" on propping up the eurozone economy in the face of a worsening outlook.

OVER TO BRUSSELS In currency markets, the dollar traded flat against a basket of six major currencies while the euro steadied after falling to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar in the previous session on the ECB leaving the door open for more monetary policy easing, but keeping interest rates unchanged.

The British pound edged down to $1.2845, extending a 0.5% drop on Thursday, as investors waited for a European Union decision on a Brexit extension after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a December general election. Johnson conceded on Thursday for the first time that he would not meet his "do or die" deadline to leave the European Union next week.

EU envoys will discuss the length of another delay to Brexit at a meeting on Friday. An EU official said the choice was between three months and a "two-tier" lag but warned that a decision might not come just yet. Eurozone bond markets have largely shrugged off the latest Brexit events, with the benchmark 10-year German government yield up 1 basis point at -0.395%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also held steady. Oil prices fell on the day but were on track for strong weekly gains as support from a surprise draw in U.S. inventories and possible action from OPEC and its allies to trim production further outweighed broader economic concerns.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 0.4% to $55.99 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.3% to $61.45 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

Iraqs top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.Real reform and change in the country have to be through peaceful methods, a represent...

U.S. Representative Cummings to be eulogized by Obama, Clintons in Baltimore

The late Elijah Cummings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker and civil rights activist who was a leading force in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, will be eulogized on Friday by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton i...

Russian agent Butina to be freed from U.S. prison, awaits deportation

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina is set to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after serving most of her 18-month sentence for conspiring to influence U.S. conservative activists and infiltrate the National Rifle Association, an...

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition goes on sale for 70 minutes in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition went on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon where the device was available for purchase for just 70 minutes. Priced at Rs 58,999, the open sale for the device will kick off on November 5 via ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019