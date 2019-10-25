International Development News
Huami Announces the Launch of Its Newest Smartwatch Amazfit GTS at IFA 2019

- A New Fashion Watch That Will Make You Stand out

- Featuring a 341 PPI AMOLED Display and Customizable Widgets

Huami (NYSE: HMI), a US-listed and multiple award-winning tech companies, announces the launch of its newest smartwatch, the Amazfit GTS at IFA 2019.

This new model comes in 6 different colors and with a 50 meter-depth water resistance. It's techy and modern looking style comes with a vivid silicon strap, a 9.4 mm thin body for maximum comfort and the battery can last up to 14 days[i]. It also allows users to stay connected thanks to the mobile smart notifications, find-my-phone function, music control via Bluetooth and weather forecast.

Design

The new Amazfit GTS is more than just a perfectly looking curved 2.5D screen for tech lovers; it's a fundamental evolution of Amazfit previous square designs. The 2.5D curved glass which has a smooth transition to the metal body, and carefully selected range of colors, make the Amazfit GTS very versatile; it can be used for any occasion and it will stand out for its beautiful design.

The 341 PPI AMOLED display is one of the highest resolution available in the market, and provides the user with a very satisfactory experience by just looking at the screen. The 1.65" curved screen also provides a larger space for information display compared with round screens.

The quick access widgets in the front screen of the device are also customizable. Users can customize the 7 widgets[ii] among the most important features like heart rate, activities, steps, time, calendar, weather, events and more.

Health and Fitness

The Amazfit GTS is powered by Huami's Bio Tracker(TM) optical sensor, which enables 24 hours of uninterrupted high-precision heart rate monitoring with detailed heart data and abnormal values detection warnings.

In both, the watch and the app, the data is clearly displayed for an easy understanding of the heart rate data patterns. With the app, users can also customize the classification of their heart rate, and receive an alarm when the bpm values are out of range. All recordings are saved and can be seen in the app and can be shared.

The device also integrates multiple health management features such as sedentary reminder, calorie consumption, sleep analysis, and more. All these features, if used as an integral way to manage the user's health, can surely help users have a healthier lifestyle and improve their overall well-being.

With the 6-axis acceleration sensor, the Amazfit GTS becomes an ideal companion for sports and workout. It comes with 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising. Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like pace, calories, bpm range, altitude, time, and much more.

Availability

Amazfit GTS is currently available in Germany MediaMarkt and Saturn, UK Amazon, Russia Svyaznoy, Italy Unieuro, Spain El Corte Ingles, and will be available in France Mistore in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

