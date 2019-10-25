International Development News
Strides Pharma posts Q2 net profit at Rs 142 cr

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141.91 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 8.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 728.08 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 529.46 crore for the same period year ago. "This quarter's financial results validate our reset strategy, with enhanced focus on growth and margin opportunities from regulated markets," Strides Pharma Science Group CEO and MD Arun Kumar said.

These markets now contribute to over 85 per cent of company's revenues, establishing the strength of its operating model built around diversified markets and carefully selected product portfolio, he added. Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 366.45 apiece on the BSE, up 6.39 per cent over previous close.

