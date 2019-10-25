DGT's Dual System of Training gets boost to practical training

DGT's Dual System of Training gets a boost to practical training through a scheme revamp; New scheme started admissions in August

In the six months since its revamp by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Dual System of Training (DST) has had a significant impact on the skilling ecosystem by partnering with 719 corporates and private partners for training programs. This is a huge jump from the 136 MoUs that were signed in the three years prior to the revamp. Interestingly, NSTI Noida alone has signed 37 of the over 700 MoUs in the past few months.

The DST scheme was introduced in 2016 with the objective of enabling industries and establishments to partner with the Government and Private ITIs for conducting training programs towards fulfilling skilled manpower requirements. ">With this aim, 719 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been signed with the partners for training programs. The DST combines theoretical training from ITIs and practical training from Industry partners thereby strengthening industry linkages and providing hands-on experience to students on industries' latest technologies and techniques.

The revised scheme guidelines were issued on January 2019 and are much more relaxed with greater adaptability towards industry requirements and with wider coverage of ITIs. Under the DST scheme, training is imparted to meet the industry's skilled workforce requirements. After the training, trainees are awarded National Trade Certificate (NTC) that gives them an edge with regard to employability.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "The dual system allows cooperative learning and production that allows for greater innovation and targeted training. Candidates getting dual training fast become specialists, increasing demand for their services. We have been actively encouraging ITIs to participate in the DST program so that new ITI trainees are industry-ready. The newly revamped scheme has been so well received that we expect the impact on the overall skilling ecosystem to be significant. Have deleted the last line"

Among the changes in the revamped scheme, ITI & NSTI principals can now directly sign MoUs with industry without the interference of DGT or states. The eligibility criteria for industry participation has been eased where now an engineering trades industry can have a minimum of 40 employees instead of the earlier 200, while the minimum turnover requirement has been brought down to Rs. 1 crore per year for the past three years, against the earlier Rs. 10 crores. The duration of the practical training portion of the course has also been made flexible and adaptive to the industry schedule. All the 138 plus courses under CTS have been brought under the ambit of DST, as against only 17 courses earlier. ITIs are exclusively permitted to conduct training under DST with deemed affiliation in the 3rd shift.

(With Inputs from PIB)