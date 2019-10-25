International Development News
Development News Edition

TRAI favours allocating 5Mhz spectrum in 700 Mhz band to Railways for captive use

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:55 IST
TRAI favours allocating 5Mhz spectrum in 700 Mhz band to Railways for captive use

Telecom regulator TRAI has recommended allocating 5 MHz spectrum in the prime 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for its captive use in areas such as passenger information display system and live feed of video surveillance and other public safety and security services needs. "Spectrum may be assigned to Indian Railways on administrative basis for captive use only and not to offer any commercial services such as WiFi onboard," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement outlining its latest recommendations on the issue.

TRAI suggested that spectrum charges be levied on formula basis as prescribed by Telecom Department for Royalty Charges and Licence Fee for captive use. "Out of the 35 MHz (paired) spectrum available in 700 MHz band, 5 MHz (paired) spectrum may be allocated to Indian Railways for implementing ...MC PTT (Mission Critical Push To Talk), Voice, Internet of Things based asset monitoring services, passenger information display system and live feed of Video Surveillance of few coaches at a time," TRAI said.

The remaining 30 MHz in 700 MHz band may be put up for bidding in the forthcoming auction, TRAI said. Releasing its recommendations on allotment of spectrum to Indian Railways for Public Safety and Security services, TRAI noted that the Telecom Department in February 2019 had informed that Railways has proposed to install an Ultra-high-speed Long Term Evolution (LTE) based corridor along their network for `train-ground' and `train-train' communication.

Indian Railways had urged Telecom Department to reserve 15 MHz of spectrum in 700 MHz band for the purpose, and to start with 10 MHz to be allocated free of cost; Railways had emphasised that the proposal was devoid of any commercial gain, and instead aimed at enhancing security and passenger amenities. The government then requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on administrative allotment of spectrum to Indian Railways and the quantum, price, appropriate frequency band for the same.

"To implement the Video Surveillance System for all coaches of the Train (Security services), Indian Railways may explore other communications means such as- dumping the Video Surveillance data to the system using high capacity WiFi when the train reaches a station....Using Public Telecommunication Network (TSPs network) for sending continuous video surveillance data streams to its control center," TRAI said. The regulator further said that efficient and timely utilization of spectrum should be ensured through a process of periodical monitoring. Further, the 1.6 MHz spectrum already assigned to Indian Railways in 900 MHz band may be taken back upon migration to LTE based network, it added.

"As Indian Railways would be using the assigned spectrum along its railway track network and stations only, DoT may explore the possibility of assigning the same spectrum in other areas for area-specific limited use to other entities for captive use," TRAI said adding it should be ensured that there is no interference to the Railways' network from such use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Neither BJP nor Congress untouchable for us: Dushyant Chautala

Asserting that neither the BJP or the Congress is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said on Friday that he will support any party which agrees on a common minimum program with his organization. Speaking ...

Airtel Africa Q2 net profit up 78% at USD 96 million

Bharti Airtels African arm Airtel Africa on Friday reported a 78 percent jump in net profit to USD 96 million for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019, driven by growth in customer base. The company had recorded a net profit of US...

NSD AIR releases 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' to remembering Gandhiji

Nation celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi News Services Division NSD of All India Radio continues to remind people of the lofty ideals and basic values of humanity by the Father of the Nation.NSD AIR celebrated the 150th ...

Brexit still possible on October 31: PM Johnson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Friday that it is still possible for the country to leave the European Union on October 31, Reuters reported. Johnson also added that it is up to the EU to decide on delay and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019