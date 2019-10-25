VMate UGC Short Video App Unveils Biggest Diwali Bonanza for its Users

Nach Baliye celebs join the Roshan Karo India campaign to light up India

VMate digital Diwali dhamaka-lucky users to win Maruti Suzuki Alto, Honda Activa, gold coins, Smart TVs and smartphones

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing one of the biggest festive season offers, VMate, trending UGC short video app, is all set to make this Diwali a super exciting one for its users. Announcing the mega bonanza festive offer, ROSHAN KARO INDIA, VMate will give its users a chance to incentivize their festive videos using its app and win amazing prizes ranging from cars to Scooty to gold coins, smart TVs and Smartphones. Celebrities under the ongoing Nach Baliye Lakhpati campaign on the app - Prince-Yuvika, Anita-Rohit, Shraddha-Alam, Madhurima-Vishal, Aly-Natasa and Shantanu-Nityaami have shot their festive videos using VMate's 16 new vibrant and fancy Diwali stickers, encouraging their fans and app users to light up India under the Roshan Karo India campaign.

VMate provides its users a platform to share their festive celebrations by shooting exciting videos, editing it using vibrant stickers, adding music (licensed/original) and video effects; and further share on their Facebook or Whatsapp accounts. The app has launched its first VR sticker in India to dazzle this Diwali. This new sticker allows users to travel and experience the festival of lights in different parts of the country. The Roshan Karo India campaign is running on the app till 29th October 2019 where users stand to win up to 5 crores in prizes. New users can also avail this opportunity and download the app from Google Play store and start shooting their festive videos.

Illuminate India's Map this Diwali

Under the ROSHAN KARO INDIA campaign, users also get a chance to celebrate Diwali digitally and illuminate India's map by sharing their festive videos on the VMate app. These videos can be further enhanced with exciting VMate Diwali stickers and music effects. Each video lights up one location on the map. The first 1 lakh VMate users who shoot their festive videos daily on the app and contribute in lighting up India's map under the campaign will win guaranteed vouchers. 33 lucky VMate users who participate in the campaign also stand a chance to win Maruti Suzuki Alto, Honda Activa, gold coins, Smart TVs and smartphones. Users can also invite their friends and family to illuminate the digital map of India.

