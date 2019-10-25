International Development News
Development News Edition

Marico Q2 net profit up 17.1% at Rs 253 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:32 IST
Marico Q2 net profit up 17.1% at Rs 253 crore
Image Credit: ANI

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 17.12 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 216 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review were down marginally to Rs 1,829 crore as against Rs 1,837 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. "EBITDA margin expanded by 270 bps, as the company actively invested behind capability and brand building during the quarter. As a result, EBITDA grew 16 percent and PAT grew 17 percent," the company said in a post earning a statement.

Marico's total expenses stood at Rs 1,524 crore during the said period as against Rs 1,573 crore, down 3.11 percent. "In Q2FY20, revenue from operations was nearly flat at Rs 1,829 crore, with underlying domestic volume growth of 1 percent and constant currency growth of 9 percent in the international business," the company said.

During the period, domestic sales were down 2.84 percent at Rs 1,398 crore as against Rs 1,439 crore for the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Revenue from international business rose 8.29 percent to Rs 431 crore in the July-September period of FY 2019-20, as against Rs 398 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Marico in a separate filing informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday declared an interim dividend of 275 percent, which is Rs 2.75 per share of Re 1 each. Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 393.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.32 percent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019