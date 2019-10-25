International Development News
Development News Edition

Equity indices end flat, banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices swung wildly between gains and losses on Friday but ended flat as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:32 IST
Equity indices end flat, banking stocks gain
SBI closed 7.56 pc up after posting over 200 pc jump in Q2 net profit. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices swung wildly between gains and losses on Friday but ended flat as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 38 points higher at 39,058 while the Nifty 50 was up by 1 point from its previous closing at 11,584. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 3.4 per cent. But Nifty auto, FMCG and metal were in the red.

Among stocks, Yes Bank gained by over 11 per cent to close at Rs 53.70 per share. State Bank of India was up by 7.56 per cent after posting over 200 per cent jump in its second fiscal quarter net profit at Rs 3,012 crore. ICICI Bank inched up by 3.2 per cent. Pharma majors Cipla and Sun Pharma gained by 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively. The other prominent winners were IT majors Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and HCL Technologies besides Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Eicher Motors.

However, telecom stocks dropped a day after the Supreme Court rejected the operators' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The judgement will negatively impact incumbent cash-strapped operators by over Rs 92,000 crore. Bharti Infratel plunged by 8.6 per cent to Rs 217.20 per share while Vodafone Idea slipped by 5 per cent to Rs 4.11 per share. Tata Motors declined by 5.4 per cent while Titan, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement lost by over 2.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns. Japan's Nikkei ticked up by 0.22 per cent, South Korea's Kospi by 0.11 per cent and Shanghai Composite index by 0.48 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read: Over half of unsold flats in Noida, Gr Noida, Gurugram in affordable category: PropTiger

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

N Korea wants discussions on removing S. Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Governments continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the t...

Russian soldier kills 8 other soldiers at military base in far-east

A Russian conscript has shot dead 8 soldiers and injured 2 others in a military base in the far-eastern region of the country, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a source. The news agency also reported that the Russian Defence Minis...

EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline

EU members delayed a decision on Friday on how long to postpone next weeks Brexit deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson space to push for an early general election. Senior diplomats told AFP they would reconvene on Monday or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019