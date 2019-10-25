International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Motors Q2 net loss at Rs 188 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:45 IST
Tata Motors Q2 net loss at Rs 188 cr
Image Credit: Flickr

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, hit by subdued demand for its vehicles in the domestic market. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,009.49 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

Total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 65,431.95 crore as against Rs 71,981.08 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax profit of 156 million pounds, 246 million pounds better year-on-year, it added.

The British brand's wholesales during the second quarter were up 2.9 percent at 1,34,489 units. "JLR has returned to profitability and revenue growth. This is a testament to the fundamental strength of our business, our award-winning products, new technologies, and operating efficiencies," JLR Chief Executive Ralf Speth said.

Looking forward, the company would continue its product offensive, broadening its range of electrified vehicles, he added. On a standalone basis, Tata Motors said its net loss for the quarter was at Rs 1,281.97 crore as against a profit of Rs 109.14 crore in the year-ago period.

"The industry has been grappling with a long and sharp slowdown. Growth continues to be impacted by subdued demand, higher capacity from the new axle load norms, liquidity stress, low freight availability, weak consumer sentiment, and general economic slowdown," Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek said. The sharp market decline over the last few months has impacted the company's second-quarter performance as well which is disappointing, he added.

"With the onset of the festive season, we are seeing initial green shoots this month with better retail in passenger vehicles. We hope that the slew of measures announced by the government so far, as well as their commitments to front end significant infrastructure investments, introduce a scrappage policy and ensure adequate liquidity to MSMEs will improve the situation in the coming months," Butschek said. The company's wholesales were down 44.1 percent at 1,06,349 units as compared to the year-ago period.

Tata Motor's board, which met on Friday, approved raising funds of nearly Rs 10,000 crore through issuance of securities to Tata Sons and external commercial borrowings. The board approved raising a total of Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through the issuance of securities via preferential allotment.

The company would raise Rs 3,024.35 crore from Tata Sons through preferential allotment of 20,16,23,407 ordinary shares at a price of Rs 150 per share. It would raise another Rs 3,470 crore through issuance of 23,13,33,871 convertible warrants of Rs 150 per warrant. The company further said its board has also in principle approved and authorized the raising of additional funds up to Rs 3,500 crore through external commercial borrowings.

Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said in a concall that the funds raised through equity issue to parent Tata Sons will be utilized to reduce debt, while the sum to be raised via ECB "when the market conditions are appropriate" will be used to refinance existing loans. Tata Motors shares on Friday ended 4.87 percent down at Rs 126.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019