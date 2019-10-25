Hyundai, Kia, MG Motor deliver over 15k units on Dhanteras

Automobile companies, including Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors and MG Motor, on Friday, delivered over 15,000 vehicles to customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Many of the buyers like to take delivery of vehicles on Dhanteras as the day is considered auspicious for buying as per Hindu beliefs.

The country's second-largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India said it delivered 12,500 units, while sister concern Kia Motors reported handing over of 2,184 units of its newly launched SUV Seltos in the country. Similarly, MG Motor India also said it handed over keys of 700 units of its SUV Hector to new owners around the country with around 200 cars delivered from a single point in Delhi-NCR.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said the sales during the day were good but did not share exact numbers. "Handing over 2,184 Seltos to our customers on the occasion of Dhanteras, we are delivering on our promise to offer the Indian customers a seamless Kia ownership experience," Kia Motors India VP and Head - Sales & Marketing Manohar Bhat said.

The company has received record bookings for the Seltos and with the aim to deliver in record time, it has already started the second shift at the manufacturing plant, he added. MG Motor India Director - Sales Rakesh Sidana said: "Our latest round of Hector deliveries – one of the highest in a single day, underlines our commitment to facilitating best-in-class experiences for our customers".

The company has so far received over 38,000 bookings for the model and in order to facilitate timely deliveries, it plans to ramp up its production with the start of a second shift from November, he added.

