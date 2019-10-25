Indigo plans enter Europe via Tbilisi from early next year

Indigo is likely to commence operations to Eastern Europe early next year with a flight to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi as part of its plans to connect Europe, a source has said. The no-frills airline has already completed the safety risk assessment and station facility inspection of the Tbilisi airport, which is a mandatory exercise prior to launching a flight to a new airport, the source said.

Indigo was planning to launch its services to Georgia which lies on the border of Eastern Europe and West Asia, from this February. "All preparations are in place to launch services to Tbilis from early next year," said a source privy to the development, adding the airline will deploy a 222-seater Airbus A321 Neo on the new route.

He said the safety risk audit and station facility inspection of the Tbilisi airport has already been carried out, adding that any operator intending to launch a flight to a new overseas airport will have to conduct such an exercise as per the ICAO norms. The same rules apply even to a new airport as well. The Indigo spokesman did not confirm or deny the plan.

Queries sent to TAV Georgia, the operator of the Tbilisi international airport, did not elicit a response. At present, Air India is the domestic operator servicing the India-England sector, connecting London Heathrow from New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad besides Amritsar with Birmingham. It is also scheduled to commence services to London Standsted from Amritsar from next week.

Private carriers have been eying London for almost two years and are now keen to fly to England after the grounding of Jet Airways, which used to connect London and Manchester. Twice in the past, Spicejet had applied for slots at Heathrow but could not materialize for want of space. Early this week, the airline said the Ras al-Khaimah airport would serve as the hub when it begins Western Europe operations.

Ras al-Khiamah, the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE is the UAE's northern-most sheikhdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)