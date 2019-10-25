International Development News
Development News Edition

Citing risks, Odisha babu asks govt depts to not keep money in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:14 IST
Citing risks, Odisha babu asks govt depts to not keep money in

A bureaucratic missive cautioning government departments in Odisha against parking money in banks because of potential risks has irked the Reserve Bank forcing it to flag the problem of spreading messages that create panic among the public. The Reserve Bank's response led AKK Meena, the principal secretary to the government of Odisha, to issue a clarification on Friday, making it clear that the state government does not have any view on the fiscal health of any banks in the state.

The episode, which began with Meena's letter dated Monday to all government departments, comes within weeks of the Mumbai-based cooperative lender PMC Bank being put under restrictions by RBI, and also speculation about the frail health of many other financial institutions. On Monday, Meena had written to government departments, drawing attention to adverse newspaper reports about fiscal health of banks and asked them to be careful while keeping deposits in any bank.

He also warned that it "shall be the personal responsibility of the authority concerned" making deposits, and advised all the departments to circumvent the banking system while paying for government expenditure by directly utilising funds in the treasury. An RBI official responded to the same on Friday, saying, "you will agree that such advisories on the financial health of banks coming from a responsible public authority may create unnecessary misgivings among the general public and may have unintended consequences for the stability of the financial system." Banks play an important role in a state's development by supporting government schemes and it is "ironic" that while the banks are expected to deploy resources in the state, "communication by the principal secretary exhorts departments to be circumspect about placing government funds in banks", the letter said.

"We are deeply concerned that such a communication has indeed been issued by the Odisah government," the letter concluded, seeking appropriate corrective action. In a swift response, principal secretary Meena clarified on Friday, saying, "there is no reason for anyone to get apprehensive about the financial health of the banks in general", conceding that it is the RBI's remit and not theirs.

He said the circular issued this Monday was aimed at avoiding opening of new accounts by officials and shifting of government funds without any reason from one bank to another. PTI AA BEN BEN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Aussie PM invites Indian cricket fans to T-20 World Cup, Modi says many will visit

As the Australian Prime Minister urged Indian cricket lovers to come to his country for next years T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said with Scott Morrison personally inviting, many will visit that nation. After last n...

Teen climate activist Thunberg leads climate rally in Vancouver

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will address a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday in the latest leg of her global campaign to spark action to tackle rising carbon emissions.The 16-year-old Swede has been touring North Amer...

Trump says China wants to make a trade deal 'very badly'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was doing very well in its trade negotiations with China and that China wants to make a deal very badly....

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019