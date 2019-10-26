International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 02:10 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp boosted investor sentiment, sending the S&P 500 briefly over the record high close it set three months ago.

During the session, the benchmark index peaked at 3,027.39, which surpassed its closing record of 3,025.86 on July 26. It ended at 3,022.55, and the S&P 500 total return index notched an all-time high. U.S. stocks rose early after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said deputy-level talks would continue. President Donald Trump said China wanted "to make a deal very badly."

Wall Street enjoyed a strong week, boosted by a clutch of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings reports. The S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage gain in seven weeks, the Nasdaq its biggest in eight weeks. "The little bit of positive trade news has pushed the market up, but it wasn't all that negative even before this news came up," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. "There's not a lot of selling left out there."

Intel's quarterly report added to Friday's upbeat sentiment. The chipmaker's shares jumped 8.1%, their largest daily percentage gain since January 2018, after the company beat Wall Street revenue and profit estimates and raised its full-year revenue forecast. The gain in Intel helped propel the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index to a record high.

Amazon.com Inc fell after the e-commerce giant forecast revenue and profit for the crucial holiday quarter below estimates. Amazon shares ended 1.1% lower, well off their session low. "The market reaction to Amazon wasn't as bad as people thought, which created a positive atmosphere," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.53 points, or 0.57%, to 26,958.06, the S&P 500 gained 12.26 points, or 0.41%, to 3,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.32 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.12. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9%.

Charter Communications Inc shares gained 6.2%. The cable operator's results beat forecasts, fueled by customer growth in broadband services. Boeing Co shares dropped 1.4% after Indonesian authorities looking into October 2018's Lion Air crash said the world's largest planemaker failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 MAX jet.

Shares of VF Corp fell 7.3% after the apparel maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as competition intensified for its Vans and Timberland brands. The next round of earnings due next week includes Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 59 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.29 billion shares, compared to the 6.46 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Also Read: China appeals to Washington for quick end to trade war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp boosted investor sentiment, sending the SP 500 briefly over the record high close it...

Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq leave 42 dead

Renewed anti-government protests across Iraq left more than 40 people dead on Friday through tear gas, live rounds and fires, according to a watchdog and security sources. The protests represent the second phase of a week-long movement in e...

Motor racing-Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organisers say more women than ever are expected to attend this years Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series.Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters o...

UPDATE 2-Amnesty says Turkey deporting Syrians to planned 'safe zone' region

Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to an area of Syria near the border where it aims to set up a safe zone even though the conflict there has not ended, Amnesty International said in a report published on Friday. Human Rights Watch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019