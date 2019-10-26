International Development News
Development News Edition

PE investments in real estate up 19 pc to USD 3.8 bn in Jan-Sept: Anarock

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 13:34 IST
PE investments in real estate up 19 pc to USD 3.8 bn in Jan-Sept: Anarock
Image Credit: Picserver

Private equity investments in the domestic real estate sector rose by 19 per cent to USD 3.8 billion during January-September 2019, mostly in commercial properties, according to Anarock. Private equity investments were over USD 3.2 billion in the year-ago period, the consultant said in a statement.

The commercial real estate received close to USD 3 billion funds in the first three quarters of 2019 as against USD 2.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Residential segment, on the other hand, received USD 295 million funding this year as against USD 210 million last year, thus seeing nearly 40 per cent gain.

According to Anarock data, retail segment attracted close to USD 260 million during January-September 2019 as against USD 355 million in the year-ago period. Logistics and warehousing witnessed 27 per cent decline in total PE inflows in 2019 at nearly USD 200 million as against USD 275 million earlier.

Among cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed maximum inflows at USD 1.59 billion till September this year, up 3 per cent from the same period of 2018. Bengaluru witnessed nearly 17 per cent gain from USD 420 million to nearly USD 490 million till September.

Pune saw huge jump in investments -- from USD 125 million in 2018 to nearly USD 390 million in 2019. However, Hyderabad witnessed 76 per cent decline -- from over USD 790 million last year to just USD 190 million in 2019.

Chennai saw investments of nearly USD 230 million as against USD 160 million a year ago. PE funding in NCR dropped to USD 115 million from USD 150 million in January- September period of 2018.

As much as USD 3.6 billion was equity funding -- comprising nearly 95 per cent of overall share -- while the remaining 5 per cent was via structured debt. Foreign private equity funds continued to dominate the real estate investment, with Blackstone, Hines, Ascendas, Brookefield being major players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu visits ancient fire temple in Azerbaijan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited a fire temple here, which is an example of the age-old historical and cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan. Naidu expressed his happiness on seeing children in the traditional att...

UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturda...

Turn plastic trash into treasure by this new method

The researchers have discovered a new method for upcycling low-value plastics into high-quality liquid products to improve current recycling methods. The catalytic method serves a one-two punch by removing plastic pollution from the environ...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods takes two-shot lead at soaked Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods enjoyed himself in almost serene conditions, carding a second straight six-under-par 64 to grab a two-shot second-round lead over Jeff Woodland at the Zozo Championship on Saturday.On a day when spectators were not allowed on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019