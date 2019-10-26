Pfizer Q2 up 61% to Rs 154.25 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported a 61.01 percent rise in net profit to Rs 154.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to that of Rs 95.80 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 567.06 crore in the quarter, up 9.10 percent compared to Rs 519.74 crore in the year-ago quarter, Pfizer said in a BSE filing.

Pfizer's total expenses were at Rs 430.63 crore during the period under review as against Rs 407.92 crore, up 5.56 percent.

