Banks in Lebanon to stay shut on Monday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.

Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests demanding the government resign swept the country, with no resolution to the crisis in sight.

