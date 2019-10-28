International Development News
Development News Edition

Know more about Personal Loan repayment tenor to make an informed decision

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans that can be used to fund big-ticket expenses and other obligations in a cost-effective manner. This unsecured loan not only offers ease of accessibility but also an ample loan amount, which is more than capable of servicing most needs. Further, due to its collateral-free nature, this loan has a speedy approval and disbursal rate, making it a viable option even for those customers who are looking to address emergencies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:18 IST
Know more about Personal Loan repayment tenor to make an informed decision
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans that can be used to fund big-ticket expenses and other obligations in a cost-effective manner. This unsecured loan not only offers ease of accessibility but also an ample loan amount, which is more than capable of servicing most needs. Further, due to its collateral-free nature, this loan has a speedy approval and disbursal rate, making it a viable option even for those customers who are looking to address emergencies. However, regardless of the need, borrowers should consider their repayment tenor carefully, as it directly affects the interest outgo. Naturally, the higher the interest, the costlier the loan, and so, it is important to know exactly how to find the right balance.

Deciding on the personal loan tenor during the planning stage is as important as finalising the required amount. Borrowers should carefully gauge their financial capabilities and then decide on a manageable instalment. Typically, it is best that customers ensure that their loan payments do not exceed 35% of their earnings, as this leaves ample room for other monthly spends and a small contribution towards an emergency fund. To decide on a figure methodically, borrowers may use the personal loan EMI calculator. This free online tool computes a borrower's EMIs as per the loan amount and tenor selected. Using the slider, customers can change the inputs to find an EMI that suits their repayment capacity. Short and long tenors both have their own pros and cons, so it's important for customers to consider this information before locking in on a tenor.

While many borrowers may be inclined to opt for a shorter loan tenor to save on total interest payments, it may not be the most favourable decision for them. This is because short loan tenors translate into higher monthly instalments. This may make it difficult to manage payments consistently, especially if the instalment constitutes a large percentage of the customer's monthly income, or if he/she is already servicing existing debts. In contrast to a short tenor, a long tenor increases the total interest payable but allows for smaller monthly instalments. While this helps borrowers make payments comfortably and safely, it increases the total cost of borrowing. That said, a long tenor also helps borrowers build their credit score. These are factors that should be weighed by customers during the planning stage to make a smart borrowing decision.

When planning to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, borrowers should aim to strike a balance between the tenor and monthly instalments after considering parameters such as existing financial obligations and financial prospects in the near future. This will ensure that the risk of defaulting on payments is negated and at the same time, the EMIs are as low as can be. Once customers decide on a loan repayment tenor that's best suited to their financial capabilities, they can apply online or check their pre-approved loan offer to expedite loan approval. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Woods never ceases to amaze as peers tip their hat to greatnessTiger Woods peers have learned over the years never to be surprised at anything he accomplishes and are braced for a furthe...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah miffed over presence of JDS flags at Shivakumar's welcome event

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his discontent over the presence of JDS flags during the welcoming event of party leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23. What kind of message a...

How soft drinks are a critical link between obesity and tooth wear?

A recent study has found that sugar-sweetened soft drinks are commonly responsible for obesity and tooth wear among adults. The study was published in the journal, Clinical Oral Investigations.Several researchers and scientists from Kings C...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019