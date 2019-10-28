TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive license to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialize the anti-tuberculosis (TB) medicine in about 140 countries and territories, including India, after getting the regulatory approvals, TB Alliance said in a statement.

"We are proud to partner with Macleods, which has a strong record of delivering high-quality, affordable tuberculosis medicines," TB Alliance President and CEO Mel Spigelman said. TB Alliance is committed to ensuring an affordable, sustainable and competitive market for all its new TB products, he added.

"This important collaboration with TB Alliance will ensure accessibility of pretomanid in countries where it is needed the most," Macleods Business Development Director Vijay Agarwal said. TB Alliance has earlier collaborated with Macleods on the introduction of child-friendly formulations of first-line TB medicines, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)