International Development News
Development News Edition

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travelers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:33 IST
Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travelers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travelers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, began its maiden direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing on Sunday.

The first capital-to-capital flight, under the joint initiative that aims to enhance connectivity between the two Himalayan neighbors, took, off from the Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A special program was held on the occasion that was attended by Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, among others.

"Direct flight between Beijing and Kathmandu has added a new avenue in Sino-Nepal relations. We hope more Chinese tourists would visit Nepal," Bhattrai said. Stating that the new connectivity has brought the people of the two countries together, Bhattrai said he is expecting half a million Chinese tourists to visit Nepal during Visit Nepal Year 2020.

Hou said that the latest development has taken the aviation cooperation between the two countries to a new height. Stating that China is the second-largest tourism source market for Nepal, she said that Nepal has been the most preferred destination in South Asia for the Chinese tourists, she was quoted as saying in the report.

Tourism is one of the major contributors to Nepal's economy. In 2018, Nepal received 1,173,072 international tourists excluding overland travelers. The share of FDI in tourism was 11.47 percent at USD 23,855.50 million.

According to Himalaya Airlines, the new route is expected to ship over 40,000 Chinese passengers a year to Nepal for tourism and business cooperation. "We will be operating two flights a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays – till November 15. Thereafter, we will also fly to Beijing on Sunday," Ujjwala Dali, head of brand and service improvement department of the airline, told My Republica.

Dali said the Airbus A320 aircraft will take six hours to reach Beijing and the company will induct Airbus A319 aircraft in its fleet in November. She also said in the future several other Chinese cities would be connected with Kathmandu.

"Along with Beijing, we are preparing to fly to other Chinese destinations like Guiyang, Changsha, and Nanchang from November," Dali was quoted as saying in the paper. The new air connectivity between the two-nation comes following the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kathmandu, the Chinese top leader to visit Nepal in 23 years.

During the two-day visit, President Xi announced the support of 3.5 billion RMB equivalent to Nepalese Rs 56 billion to Nepal over the next two years to help the country's development programs. The two countries also decided to elevate their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership of cooperation and agreed to respect each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Kremlin critic Navalny and allies hit with $1.4 mln lawsuit payout

A Russian court on Monday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his allies to pay 1.4 million in damages, a blow to the Kremlin critics group, whose bank accounts have been frozen amid what he says is a broad government crackdown. Th...

Centre holds dialogue with NSCN-IM; peace talks may continue beyond Oct 31

The Centre on Monday held a fresh round of talks with the NSCN-IM, the major insurgent group in Nagaland, to finalise the Naga peace deal to end the seven-decade-old insurgency problem amid indications the dialogue will continue beyond Octo...

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing damage

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019