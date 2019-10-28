International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to allow SEZ services' units to accept payments in rupee from DTA players

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:04 IST
Govt to allow SEZ services' units to accept payments in rupee from DTA players
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The commerce ministry is working on a proposal to allow domestic companies to make payments in the rupee currency for services obtained from special economic zone units, sources said. The proposal is aimed at promoting the growth of IT units in special economic zones (SEZs).

At present, domestic firms are required to pay in foreign exchange for services rendered by a SEZ unit. However, this norm is not applicable for the sale of goods, for which payments could be made in the rupee terms. The ministry is in the process of preparing a proposal in this regard as it needs the approval of the Cabinet first and then from Parliament as it requires amendment in the SEZ Act, 2005, they said.

It was a long pending demand of the industry to make services at par with the manufacturing sector in terms of payments in the rupee terms for supply made to domestic tariff area (that is companies outside SEZs). An industry expert said that due to this provision in the law, the government too was not able to give contracts to SEZ units.

This law was hindering the growth of IT units in SEZs. Companies outside these zones have to go through the hassle of changing rupee to foreign exchange for payment purpose, the expert said. The ministry has discussed the matter with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which has favored the proposal.

The commerce ministry would also hold deliberations with the Reserve Bank of India as the requirement of receipt in foreign exchange is fulfilled procedurally as per the RBI. SEZs, which emerged as major export hubs in the country, started losing sheen after the imposition of minimum alternate tax and introduction of a sunset clause to end fiscal incentives.

These zones are treated as foreign entities in terms of provisions related to customs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hoursEXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT DayNight Test Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take a f...

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...

Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates UC as failur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019