Auckland’s non-stop flights to US aviation hubs introduced

New Zealand travelers will soon be flown directly into one of the world's largest aviation hubs – with the introduction of new non-stop flights between Auckland, New Zealand and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

From October 2020, American Airlines, the world's largest airline[1], will launch daily flights during the popular northern winter travel period between Auckland Airport and its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth airport. The fourth busiest airport in the world, where American Airlines operates over 900 flights a day.

"This announcement is great news for New Zealanders. It's going to mean greater choice for travelers, providing a direct service into the heartland of the U.S. and seamless connecting flights across American Airline's network via Dallas-Fort Worth to 257 destinations, including 66 international and 191 U.S. cities," said Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's General Manager of Aeronautical Commercial.

"What makes the U.S. market so unique for us is that we're experiencing strong passenger growth in both directions, with outbound travel to the U.S. has grown faster than other destinations around the globe, with a 9.6 percent growth rate over the last five years. Meanwhile, visitors to New Zealand from the U.S. have grown by 8.7 percent over the last year.

"This new route will provide a further boost to this important inbound visitor market by offering a seamless journey for premium leisure and business travelers from American Airlines' extensive network to New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific via Auckland. Not to mention the expected economic benefit, with this new service expected to generate around $121 million for New Zealand each season," says Mr. Tasker.

Building on its popular daily flight between Auckland and Los Angeles (LAX), the new service will increase American Airlines' flights to 14 per week at Auckland Airport in summer peak season October to March 2020. This will take the total number of direct flights between Auckland and the United States and Canada to 57 per week, serving 7 destinations.