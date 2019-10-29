International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 08:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian shares rose to a three-month peak on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 0.5% to reach ground last trod a full year ago, while Shanghai blue chips dithered either side of flat.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2% to its highest since late July. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 extended their gains by 0.1% and EUROSTOXX 50 futures held steady.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing. The U.S. trade representative also said they were studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28 this year.

"The market appears to be interpreting the improvement in trade talks as a positive sign that the U.S. will suspend its planned tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports due to take place in December," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank. "This is a big assumption as talks could easily fail again if both parties don't find a compromise."

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.56% to score a record closing peak, while the Dow rose 0.49% and the Nasdaq 1.01%. Microsoft Corp climbed 2.46% after winning the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, beating out Amazon.com Inc.

Google parent Alphabet Inc slipped in late NY trade after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly profit even though revenue growth topped expectations. HANGING ON THE FED

The embrace of risk left bonds out in the cold, and yields on two-year Treasury notes hit four-week highs at 1.667%. Bond investors are still looking forward to a likely rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, though they also suspect officials might sound cautious on moving yet further.

"Some/many Fed participants may think/hope that the October cut will be the last of this cycle," Michelle Girard, chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets, said in a report. "However, we expect weaker data over the coming months and quarters will force the Fed to lower rates further. We look for rate cuts in October, December, March, and June, dropping the fed funds target range to 0.75%-1.00% by the middle of 2020."

That view is even more aggressive than the futures market, which has 50 basis points of cuts priced in by June. Central banks in Japan and Canada also meet this week, with talk the former might ease further if only to prevent an export-sapping bounce in its currency.

The shift from safe havens was working to weaken the yen. The dollar was firm at 108.98 yen, having reached its highest in three months, and was eyeing a major top at 109.31. It fared less well on the euro, which edged up to $ 1.1097, and eased back on a basket of currencies to 97.753.

Sterling firmed after the European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a vote to force an election on Dec. 12. The pound was last at $1.2848, well above its low for the month at $1.2193.

Spot gold slipped back to $1,492.21 per ounce, and away from last week's top around $1,517. Oil prices wee pressured by signs of rising U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent to $61.56, while U.S. crude lost 10 cents to $55.71 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...

Strong quake hits south Philippines, injuries reported

Manila, Oct 29 AFP A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines Tuesday, authorities said, causing injuries and damaging buildings in a region still reeling from a previous deadly tremor. Terrified locals fled into the streets afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019