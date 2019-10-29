International Development News
Development News Edition

Hempcorp's 10,000 Acre Plantation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Rishikesh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:00 IST
Hempcorp's 10,000 Acre Plantation

Hempcorp recently secured a 10,000 acre site set to become the world's largest hemp plantation. This comes following the legalisation of hemp cultivation within the state of Uttarakhand, India. 

The company will be managing operations in Uttarakhand and has plans for a variety-based product chain from hemp. The product chain will vary from health foods, cosmetics, textiles, FMCGs, pharmaceuticals, cannabis-infused ayurvedic medicines, eco-friendly construction materials, bioplastics, biofuel and more. Hemp-based paper, plastics and fuel will foster a more sustainable future.

The company has been engaging with government officials and liaisons regarding regulatory compliance. A recent industry development was made by the government in licensing cannabis cultivation, processing and refinement for the production of ayurvedic medicines containing CBD and THC content. 

The company has undertaken a professional legal opinion regarding the legal status of cannabis in India. The law has clear provisions for the use of cannabis as ayurvedic medicine and is beginning to be interpreted as such by the industry at large. Consequently, a range of cannabis-infused products has been hitting the Indian markets.

The company has made the recent decision to proactively participate in the formation of a cannabis society for the decriminalisation, legalisation and advocacy of cannabis in India. Further, is in partnership discussions with technologists regarding bleeding edge technologies in cannabinoid extraction.

Hempcorp expects the market to grow at an exponential rate over the next 3 years into a multi-billion-dollar industry and is seeing a growing interest in foreign investment into India's cannabis space. Given these factors, the company is also focusing on the creation of an Indian hemp market.

About Hempcorp:

Hempcorp is in the business of cannabis cultivation, processing and refinement. Its management team is made up of entrepreneurs and industry experts who have extensive experience.

Contact:
Betsie Kohlen
betsie@hempcorp.in

Website:https://hempcorp.in
Company video:https://youtu.be/mA4Ea0B-WOg
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/hempcorp
Media collateral:http://bit.ly/30wGxuJ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/966749/HEMPCORP_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...

Strong quake hits south Philippines, injuries reported

Manila, Oct 29 AFP A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines Tuesday, authorities said, causing injuries and damaging buildings in a region still reeling from a previous deadly tremor. Terrified locals fled into the streets afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019