UK house prices edge up in October

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 12:41 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Growth in British house prices, which has slowed almost to a halt ahead of Brexit, picked up a bit of speed in October after touching an eight-month low in September, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide. House prices rose by 0.4% on the year, Nationwide said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to another rise of 0.2%.

In October alone, house prices rose by 0.2%, also slightly stronger than forecasts of no change. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

