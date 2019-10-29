Mustard seed futures up on spot demand

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 21 to Rs 4,319 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday after participants raised their bets amid tight stock supplies.

Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from the growing belts, strong demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed delivery for November surged by Rs 21, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 4,319 per quintal in an open interest of 43,180 lots.

