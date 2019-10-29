International Development News
Development News Edition

Airtel postpones Q2 results as it seeks 'support' from govt over Rs 42,000-cr statutory levies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:26 IST
Airtel postpones Q2 results as it seeks 'support' from govt over Rs 42,000-cr statutory levies

Bharti Airtel has deferred the release of its second-quarter earnings report till November 14 as it sought clarity and "support" from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes to the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment. It was scheduled to announce earnings for July-September quarter on Tuesday but in a notice to the stock exchanges, it said the same is now being deferred till November 14.

"The company is approaching the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to seek clarity on the total amounts involved and request for their support to deal with this adverse outcome," it said in the notice. Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.42 lakh crore following the Supreme Court order last week that sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers.

The top court had upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer. According to the DoT's calculations, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, while Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

Though the matter had been in courts for over a decade, the companies had not made any provisions for potential liability in its books of accounts and in absence of which it is now knocking on government doors for relief. "The management of the company recommended to the board of directors that the agenda item related to the approval of audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2019, which was to be a part of the board meeting today (Tuesday) be deferred till November 14, 2019 on account of the fact that more clarity is needed on the AGR matter arising out of recent judgement of Hon'ble Supreme Court," Bharti Airtel said in the notice to the stock exchanges.

Its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal had met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday. "The board of directors, in its meeting held today (Tuesday), has accepted the management's recommendation and deferred the agenda item relating to the approval of the said financial results till Thursday, November 14, 2019. All other agenda items shall be taken up by the Board in the meeting to be resumed today in the ordinary course," it added.

Initially, telecom service providers (TSPs) had to pay a fixed license fee. The government in 1999 offered a new package, known as 'migration package', giving an option to the licencees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee with a principle of 'pay as you earn'. This was accepted by the operators unconditionally. Licence fee and interest till the date of migration i.e. July 31, 1999, was paid by them and no dues were waived off.

The 'revenue sharing' regime was so designed that the central government becomes a partner or sharer of 'gross revenue of the company'. An annual licence fee is payable as a percentage of the AGR. The licence fee initially was 15 per cent of the AGR and progressively reduced to 8 per cent in 2013 and many saw it as an extremely beneficial regime for telcos. However, AGR calculations became a point of dispute with some in the government feeling that funds due to the exchequer were being diverted to create new businesses within and outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo officials feud with IOC over Olympic marathon switch

Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans made without consulting the city or local organizers to move next years Tokyo Olympic marathons 800 kilometers 500 miles north to Sapporo t...

BP, Hunting lead UK shares lower

Londons stock markets eased on Tuesday as the prospect of a Brexit flextension and parliament rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnsons demand for an election before Christmas kept investors guessing and wary of taking more risk. The FTSE 100...

UPDATE 5-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering IPO on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone inve...

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019