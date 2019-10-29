International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Sons stake in Tata Motors to rise to 43.73% post Rs 6,500 cr preferential issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:06 IST
Tata Sons stake in Tata Motors to rise to 43.73% post Rs 6,500 cr preferential issue
Image Credit: Flickr

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating companies of the Tata Group, will increase its shareholding in Tata Motors to 43.73 percent after the proposed Rs 6,500 crore preferential issue by the automobile manufacturer. Last week, Tata Mortors' board had approved raising of Rs 6,500 crore via preferential allotment of securities to Tata Sons.

In a notice for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking shareholders' nod, Tata Motors said as on September 30, 2019, Tata Sons held a 35.3 percent stake in the company. Explaining the reasons for raising funds from its promoters, Tata Motors said the domestic business has been hit by a slowdown which "significantly impacted sales volumes, profitability, and cash flows and increased the net debt to unsustainable levels".

Tata Motors group has a net debt of Rs 50,000 crore out of which Tata Motors Ltd alone accounts for Rs 20,000 crore. "Though the company remains optimistic on medium to long-term growth in the Indian market, the near-term demand situation is fluid and the slowdown has come at an inopportune time when capital expenditure intensity will remain high due to continued focus on exciting products and BS-VI transition," Tata Motors said.

Also, the company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover continues to face risk from external factors despite improvement in performance and recovery in China. "However, JLR continues to face risks from a slowing global economy, Brexit related uncertainties, trade wars and disruptions from ACES (autonomous connected electric shared)," Tata Motors said.

JLR will require continued investments in products and technologies to drive growth in this situation, it added. "Hence despite improving business fundamentals, these external risks could impact the company's and JLR's credit ratings and ability to refinance competitively," Tata Motors said.

The company further said, "The preferential allotment to its promoter, at a premium to the current market price, was chosen to minimize dilution impact and for a successful and speedy execution". As part of the fundraising plan, Tata Motors will issue up to 20,16,23,407 ordinary shares at a price of Rs 150 per share aggregating Rs 3,024.35 crore.

It will also issue up to 23.13 crore (23,13,33,871) convertible warrants each carrying a right to subscribe to one ordinary share per warrant, at a price of Rs 150 per warrant aggregating Rs 3,470 crore. Tata Motors' board had also approved in principle raising of additional funds up to Rs 3,500 crore through external commercial borrowings.

The company said the EGM will be held on November 22 and the ordinary shares and warrants will be allotted to Tata Sons within a period of 15 days from the date of passing of this resolution, subject to regulatory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...

RCEP trade ministers may meet in Bangkok on Nov 2 ahead of leaders' summit

Trade ministers of 16 countries, which are negotiating a mega free trade pact RCEP, are likely to meet in Bangkok on November 2 ahead of the leaders summit next month, an official said. The RCEP Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership m...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

One year on from the Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carriers Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.PEO...

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019