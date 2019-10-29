International Development News
Development News Edition

Warehouse leasing by auto cos dip as vehicle sales slump: JLL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
Warehouse leasing by auto cos dip as vehicle sales slump: JLL

Leasing of warehousing spaces by automobile companies have declined by more than half during the first nine months of this calendar year due to slowdown in the auto sector, property consultant JLL India's CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said on Tuesday. As automobile manufacturers prefer to go for government land, part suppliers and dealers which lease warehouses have become cautious in renting logistics space.

"The slow down in auto sector has some rippling effect in warehouse leasing of late. The share of auto and ancillary industries in overall leasing went down to 3 per cent in first three quarters of 2019 from 10 per cent during the same period of 2018. " Nair told PTI. The absorption has halved in absolute value during the same period, he added.

"Warehouse leasing from the sector is dominated by ancillary players, while OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) prefer to go for government land. Ancillary players having long term plans have become cautious and we expect the leasing to witness uptick only after a few quarters," Nair said. According to JLL data, total warehousing leasing stood at 24.1 million square feet during January-September out of which share of auto and ancillary was only 3 per cent. In the corresponding 2018, the total warehouse leasing was 16.7 million square feet with auto and ancillary accounting for 10 per cent.

The automobile industry has been going trough a prolonged slump with passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in India witnessing decline for the 11th consecutive month in September when sales dropped by 23.69 per cent to 2,23,317 units, down from 2,92,660 units in the year-ago period. In the April-September period this fiscal PV sales declined by 23.56 per cent at 13,33,251 units as against 17,44,279 units in the year-ago period.

Overall vehicles sales in the first half of the fiscal were also down 17.08 per cent at 1,17,36,976 units as compared to 1,41,54,463 units in the corresponding period last fiscal. Major automobile manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, have undertaken production cuts in the wake of the slowdown.

JLL, however, expects the overall warehousing leasing higher this year driven by e-commerce and third-partry logistics players. In the first nine months of 2019, e-commerce players increased their share to 21 per cent from 20 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, third-partry logistics segment's share stood at 44 per cent, a sharp jump from 28 per cent in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boat carrying 114 Somali refugees arrives from Port of Aden

More than 4,800 Somali refugees have now returned home from Yemen since UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commenced an Assisted Spontaneous Return ASR programme in 2017. In the latest departure, a boat carrying 114 Somali refugees left the Port...

Indian markets abuzz with speculation on personal income tax rate cut: Report

Following the surprise move to cut corporate taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next in India, a report by Singapores DBS Bank said on Tuesday. With the all-in corporate tax rate ...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019