International Development News
Development News Edition

TB vaccine Phase IIbtrial results encouraging: GSK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
TB vaccine Phase IIbtrial results encouraging: GSK

Drug major GSK and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) on Tuesday said the former's vaccine candidate significantly reduced incidence of pulmonary tuberculosis disease (TB) in HIV-negative adults with latent TB infection. These Phase IIb results demonstrate an overall vaccine efficacy of 50 per cent during the three years after vaccination. The candidate vaccine of GSK has an acceptable safety and reactogenicity profile, a press release said here.

The final results are consistent with the primary analysis done after two years of follow-up and published in New England Journal of Medicine in September 2018, it said. The study was conducted by GSK with the partnership of IAVI.

Welcoming the Phase IIb Trial results of the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate of GSK (GSK/IAVI M72), Paula I Fujiwara, Scientific Director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), on Tuesday here said We are one more cautious, but exciting, step closer to a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB)." A vaccine is the ultimate prevention tool and the announcement today is welcome news, but as researchers discuss how to move the trial into its final phase, we simultaneously need to be doing all we can to prevent tuberculosis with medications that we already have at our disposal," the release quoted Fujiwara as saying. India has the highest TB burden in the world accounting for just over one in four of all estimated global cases.

The union government has made the fight against TB a central priority and boldly pledged to end TB by 2025, five years before the globally agreed target, it said. Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer of GSK Vaccines, said these results demonstrated that for the first time in almost a century, the global community potentially has a new tool to help provide protection against TB.

"I want to thank our scientists for their dedicated effort and scientific innovation in developing this impactful vaccine candidate in partnership with IAVI and other key organisations, he said. Meanwhile, another release said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the Chief Guest of the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health at the opening ceremony on October 30.

Film and television actress Claire Forlani has accepted a role as ambassador for The Union and will also speak at the ceremony. The theme of the conference is "Ending the Emergency" and the event expected to announce a series of global news announcements around prevention efforts that are predicted to have significant impact on the epidemic, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...

A good night's sleep is the secret to overall health!

While a lot has been said about sleep and its effect on our health, a new study has indicated that poor sleep is linked to poor gut microbiome which in turn affects the overall health. Not sleeping properly can have negative effects on your...

David Hasselhoff joins Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' musical

Dolly Partons 9 to 5 musical has roped in Baywatch star David Hasselhoff to play villain Franklin Hart Jr for a limited time. According to Digital Spy, Hasselhoffs character is described as a sexist and egotistical boss of the office.I went...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019