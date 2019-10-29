International Development News
Lightweighting and Premiumization Ignite Fresh Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stock Market

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:00 IST

Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025, reveals that increasing demand for rolling stock, lightweighting strategies, and premiumization of rail cabins are creating significant growth prospects as well as fueling an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2018 and 2025. To succeed in a highly consolidated and competitive environment, with innovative key players such as Sika AG, Henkel and Bostik, participants should focus on expanding their product portfolios and providing extensive technical support.

"Top rail manufacturers are turning toward lightweighting and electrification to reduce overall energy consumption and CO2 emissions. They are also innovating existing rail design by incorporating composites, increasing onboard digitized services, and reducing noise, vibration and harshness to capitalize on growing consumer demand," said Aditya Krishnan, Research Analyst, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition, Frost & Sullivan. "Players should look toward multi-material joining techniques and sound and vibration dampening materials to harness lucrative revenue prospects."

For further information on this analysis, please click here: http://frost.ly/3ux

From a regional perspective, APAC is the market leader due to the replacement of traditional joining techniques in countries such as India and China and heightened demand for electric multiple units and metro rail rolling stock. In Europe, the use of plastics and composites, with the ban on isocyanides in several European countries, is expected to boost the use of premium chemistries such as Polyurethane (PU) with low isocyanide content. North America and Rest of World rail growth, although immense, has been curtailed by political, socioeconomic, and topographical factors.

"The market for rail adhesives and sealants is consolidated and conservative at the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) level. Rail manufacturers prefer tried-and-tested solutions due to concerns about safety, durability and regulation. Therefore, PU-based adhesives and sealant technologies are to remain at the forefront of their strategies," observed Krishnan.

Adhesives and sealant manufacturers can make the most of growth prospects by:

  • Providing solutions for metal-metal and metal composite bonding to drive adoption of adhesives and sealants in various applications.
  • Equipping rail OEMs with technical consulting and after-sales support.
  • Developing new formulations to adapt to regulatory frameworks that focus on green and label-free products.
  • Modularizing rail manufacturing to revolutionize the value chain dynamics with tier I and tier II manufacturers gaining increased importance.
  • Adopting pigmented adhesives and sealants due to the growing trend toward improving rail design and preference for aesthetically agreeable products.

"Despite the inherent advantages rail transport offers, in terms of energy savings and emission reduction, it has not been able to compete with air transport and road transport. This trend is anticipated to change in the coming years, as the EU-27 is expected to impose heavier tariffs on air transport, which will make rail travel more competitive," noted Krishnan.

Frost & Sullivan's Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025 explores the factors and trends that have shaped the global adhesives and sealants in the railway rolling stock landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. The market is segmented by HSR, metro rail, EMU/DMU, and coach adhesives and sealants.

Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Future of Chemicals in Infrastructure & Mobility Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025
MEF3-39

Contact:
Jacqui Holmes
E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

