US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports
Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.65 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,061.07.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,035.39. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points, or 0.15%, to 8,313.35 at the opening bell.
