Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition of the Kingdom's high-profile annual financial conference, called on the King and the two leaders exchanged views on working together closely to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Briefing the media following the meeting and luncheon hosted by King Salman for Prime Minister Modi, Economic Relations Secretary T S Tirumurti said that the two leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. They also discussed cooperation in agriculture, oil and gas, maritime security, innovative technology, renewable energy, trade and investment between the two countries during their talks.

The two countries are expected to sign several agreements in areas like defence industries collaboration, security cooperation, air services agreement, renewable energy, medicine products regulation, prevention of trafficking of narcotics among others in the evening after Prime Minister Modi meets Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Tirumurti said that the Prime Minister will also sign the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement with Crown Prince Mohammad to further cement the bilateral ties in political, defence, security, trade and investment.

He said that there has been a considerable progress in bilateral cooperation since the state visit of Crown Prince to India in February.

