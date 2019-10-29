International Development News
Ginger Hotels expands to Patna

Ginger Hotels, budget hotel chain from the house of Tata, on Tuesday said it has expanded its portfolio to Patna, Bihar. This will be the Indian Hotels Company's (IHCL) first hotel in the state, a release said here.

"Patna as a city has huge business potential. With the opening of Ginger Patna, we expand the brand's lean luxe experience to the eastern part of India," Ginger managing director and chief executive officer Deepika Rao said. Ginger Patna comprises of 70 rooms, a conference room and fitness center.

**************** GoAir to resume flight services to Male from December *No-frills carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it will resume its flight services to Maldives capital Male from December. The airline had suspended operations to Male from Mumbai and Delhi in June this year.

Effective December 1, GoAir will operate direct flights to Male five days a week from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, the airline said in a release adding bookings are now open for travel, effective December 1 to 31st January 2019..

