International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 2-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday after the European Union granted Britain a Brexit extension and as upbeat news on U.S.-China trade talks boosted optimism in world markets, denting safe-haven assets.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve set to conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, trading was largely subdued. The Fed is widely tipped to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, the third cut this year. "The Fed is by far the most important factor now," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"There is a gap in expectations over whether the Fed will cut rates and pause or signal further easing because of a deterioration in the data." Most 10-year bond yields across the bloc were around three basis points lower on the day.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.35%, off a three-month high touched on Monday around -0.32%. It is up 22 basis points so far in October and set for its biggest monthly jump since early 2018, largely driven by optimism that Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit.

That, in turn, has helped ease concern about the global growth outlook, pushing longer-dated 30-year bond yields back into positive territory and steepening the German yield curve. "There is a feeling that yields have gone far enough for now," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

Indeed, with Brexit uncertainty likely to be replaced by election uncertainty in Britain, selling in safe-haven bond markets would likely be limited for now, analysts said. Britain was heading towards a general election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bet on breaking the Brexit impasse with an early ballot gained backing from opposition parties on Tuesday.

Lawmakers could still impose significant amendments on Johnson's bill and he could withdraw it if parliament votes to lower the voting age or allows European Union citizens to vote because such moves will mean a six-month delay, his political spokesman said. The resumption of European Central Bank asset purchases on Wednesday was expected to support euro zone bond markets in the near term.

Wednesday will also see the launch of the ECB's new tiered rate to help mitigate the side effects of negative interest rates on the banking sector. Banks have been raising the rate at which they lend to each other over several months, anticipating that some cash will be withdrawn from the market and parked at the ECB when the new rate takes effect Oct. 30.

Elsewhere, the European Union's euro economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Brussels was not considering asking for changes to Italy's 2020 budget.

Also Read: Finnish PM says Britain is seriously trying to avoid hard Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a phase one trade...

Erdogan: Russia has told Turkey that Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from north Syria

Russian officials have conveyed to Turkish authorities that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from a strip of land on the Syrian-Turkish border within a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow, President Tayyip Erdogan said on...

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019